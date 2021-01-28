Log in
U.S. New Home Sales Resume Upward Trajectory in December

01/28/2021 | 10:25am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Purchases of new single-family houses in the U.S. increased in December following four consecutive months of declines. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report released Thursday:

--New home sales rose 1.6% in December compared with November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000.

--The reading missed economists expectations polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected a 4% increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 875,000.

--December sales were 15.2% above the same month a year earlier.

--November new home sales were downwardly revised to 829,000 from an earlier estimate of 841,000.

--Monthly new residential sales data is volatile and often revised. December figures came with a margin of error of 15.8 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home was $355,900, up from $329,500 the same month a year earlier.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 302,000. This represents a supply of 4.3 months at the current sales rate.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1025ET

