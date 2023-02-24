Advanced search
U.S. New Home Sales Rose Sharply in January, Beating Expectations

02/24/2023 | 10:28am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Sales of new single-family houses in the U.S. increased again in January, hitting its highest level in 10 months, adding to hopes that the current housing market downturn could be bottoming out. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report published Friday:

--New home sales rose 7.2% in January on month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 670,000, the highest level since March.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to increase 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 620,000.

--Despite recent gains, sales were 19.4% below compared with the same month a year earlier, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 831,000.

--December new home sales were upwardly revised to 625,000 from an initial estimate of 616,000.

--Monthly new home sales data are volatile and often revised. Data for January came with a margin of error of 20.4 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home fell to $427,500 in January from $465,600 a month earlier.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 439,000, representing a supply of 7.9 months at the current sales rate.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1027ET

HOT NEWS