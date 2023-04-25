By Xavier Fontdegloria

Sales of new single-family houses in the U.S. increased markedly in March, suggesting the downturn in the housing market could be bottoming out as mortgage rates stabilize, according to data from the Commerce Department released Tuesday. Here are the main takeaways:

--New home sales increased 9.6% in March compared with the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to decrease 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 634,000.

--Sales were 3.4% below the same month a year ago, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 707,000.

--February new home sales were downwardly revised to 623,000 from an initial estimate of 640,000.

--Monthly new home sales data are volatile and often revised. March data came with a margin of error of 15.2 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home increased to $449,800 in March from $433,200 in February.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 432,000. This represents a supply of 7.6 months at the current sales rate.

