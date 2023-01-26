Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

U.S. New Home Sales Rose in December But Fell Overall in 2022

01/26/2023 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Sales of new single-family houses in the U.S. rose in December for the third consecutive month, recovering part of the ground lost in a year in which transactions fell sharply as surging mortgage rates and high prices kept buyers on the sidelines. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report released Thursday:

--New home sales increased 2.3% in December on month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 616,000. This is the highest level since August.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to fall 3.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 615,000.

--Sales were 26.6% below compared with the same month a year earlier, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 839,000.

--November new home sales were downwardly revised to 602,000 from 640,000 initially estimated.

--Monthly new home sales data are volatile and often revised. December data came with a margin of error of 18.5 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home declined to $442,100 in December from $459,000 a month earlier.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 461,000, representing a supply of nine months at the current sales rate.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1027ET

