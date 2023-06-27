By Emon Reiser

Sales of new single-family houses in the U.S. climbed double digits in May, far exceeding economists' expectations, according to data from the Commerce Department released Tuesday. Here are the main takeaways:

--New home sales increased 12.2% in May compared with the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to decrease 1.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 675,000.

--Sales were 20% above the same month a year ago, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 636,000.

--The median price of a new home decreased to $416,300 in May from $402,400 in April.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May was 428,000. This represents a slight decrease in supply to 6.7 months at the current sales rate.

Write to Emon Reiser at emon.reiser@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-23 1049ET