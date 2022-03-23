Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Declined in February

03/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Purchases of new single-family houses in the U.S. decreased in February for the second consecutive month. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report published Wednesday:

--New home sales decreased 2% in February on month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to rise 0.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 805,000.

--New home sales in January were downwardly revised to 788,000 from an earlier estimate of 801,000.

--Sales were 6.2% below the same month a year earlier, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 823,000.

--Monthly new residential sales data is volatile and often revised. February's data came with a margin of error of 11.9 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home was $400,600, down from $427,400 the previous month.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 407,000. This represents a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1025ET

Latest news "Commodities"
11:10aU.S. oil firms output to accelerate, expect strong year-end prices - Fed Survey
RE
11:05aBP Wants to Sell Its Foinaven Oil Field in North Sea, Reuters Reports
DJ
11:04aU.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board
DJ
11:03aCanada plan to hike oil exports will not compromise climate goals -source
RE
10:33aWall St opens lower as oil climbs, megacap shares drop
RE
10:26aU.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Declined in February
DJ
10:17aICE Canola Still Climbing
DJ
09:37aFactbox-Automakers securing battery raw materials
RE
08:58aBritain to cut fuel duty by 5p per litre for one year - Sunak
RE
08:56aGold rises as Ukraine, inflation concerns lift appeal
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Options mavens see stock rebound as chance to pick up downside protecti..
4Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..
5Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease

HOT NEWS