U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Declined in February

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Purchases of new single-family houses in the U.S. decreased in February for the second consecutive month. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report published Wednesday:

--New home sales decreased 2% in February on month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to rise 0.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 805,000.

--New home sales in January were downwardly revised to 788,000 from an earlier estimate of 801,000.

--Sales were 6.2% below the same month a year earlier, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 823,000.

--Monthly new residential sales data is volatile and often revised. February's data came with a margin of error of 11.9 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home was $400,600, down from $427,400 the previous month.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 407,000. This represents a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1025ET