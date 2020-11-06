U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Up 638K in October, Jobless Rate Falls to 6.9% -- Update

By Josh Mitchell

The U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 6.9%, a sign the labor market continues to heal despite a rise in virus infections.

Jobs grew for the sixth straight month. Private-sector employers added 906,000 jobs last month, a pickup from September, offsetting a drop of 268,000 jobs in the public sector. The jobless rate fell by a percentage point from September, but remains nearly twice the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.

Job growth has slowed since June but remains robust by historical standards. Employers have added 12.1 million jobs since April, more than half the 22.2 million lost in the spring.

Still, a recent rise in virus infections, persistent social distancing restrictions, and the fading effects of federal relief spending appear to be weighing on the labor recovery.

