Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Northeast power, natgas prices jump as snow storm batters region

01/07/2022 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Northeast power and natural gas prices for Friday jumped to their highest since January 2018 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters during the region's first big snow storm.

Temperatures in New York City, which received about 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow in the morning, will reach 35 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) on Friday, 32 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday, according to AccuWeather. The normal high in New York is 38 degrees at this time of year.

Next week, AccuWeather warned highs in New York will only reach 33 F on Monday, 21 F on Tuesday and 28 F on Wednesday before returning to near normal levels later in the week.

Since most Northeastern homes and businesses use gas for heat and much of the region's electricity comes from gas-fired power plants, electric and gas prices usually soar during extremely cold weather.

Next-day gas prices in New York City <NG-CG-NY-SNL> and New England <NG-CG-BS-SNL> jumped to $16.25 and $24.47 per million British thermal units, respectively, their highest since hitting record highs of $140 in New York and $83 in New England in January 2018.

Spot power prices in New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL> also hit their highest since January 2018, reaching $166 per megawatt hour for Friday and around $210 for all of next week.

New York and New England do not have enough gas pipeline capacity to supply all the fuel needed for both heat and power generation on the coldest days, so many gas-fired plants switch to more expensive oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) when temperatures drop.

So far on Friday, power generators in the region were still getting all the gas they need with grid operators in New York - New York ISO - and New England - ISO New England - saying their systems were operating normally.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 81.92 Delayed Quote.2.94%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.13% 181.5058 Delayed Quote.2.20%
WTI -0.47% 79.109 Delayed Quote.2.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pWhiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data
RE
02:51pUK says 4th COVID jabs not needed for now as booster effect lasts
RE
02:45pKazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests
RE
02:44pOmicron pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
RE
02:40pBlinken accuses Russia of 'false narrative' on Ukraine ahead of talks
RE
02:29pPurdue Pharma can appeal rejection of bankruptcy plan
RE
02:28pRemarks by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on support for Canadians and Canadian businesses in the face of the Omicron variant
PU
02:28pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Remarks by the Deputy Prime Minister on the Temporarily Expanded Eligibility for the Lockdown Program and Worker Lockdown Benefit
PU
02:18pAMERICAN AIRLINES : 96% of employees vaccinated, seeking accomodation
RE
02:15pPelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 1
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Wall St mixed after soft jobs data; banks rally
5Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...

HOT NEWS