U.S. Northeast power, natgas prices jump as snow storm batters region

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Northeast power and natural gas
prices for Friday jumped to their highest since January 2018 as
homes and businesses crank up their heaters during the region's
first big snow storm.
Temperatures in New York City, which received about 4 inches
(10 centimeters) of snow in the morning, will reach 35 degrees
Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) on Friday, 32 on Saturday and 40
on Sunday, according to AccuWeather. The normal high in New York
is 38 degrees at this time of year.
Next week, AccuWeather warned highs in New York will only
reach 33 F on Monday, 21 F on Tuesday and 28 F on Wednesday
before returning to near normal levels later in the week.
Since most Northeastern homes and businesses use gas for
heat and much of the region's electricity comes from gas-fired
power plants, electric and gas prices usually soar during
extremely cold weather.
Next-day gas prices in New York City <NG-CG-NY-SNL> and New
England <NG-CG-BS-SNL> jumped to $16.25 and $24.47 per million
British thermal units, respectively, their highest since hitting
record highs of $140 in New York and $83 in New England in
January 2018.
Spot power prices in New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL> also hit
their highest since January 2018, reaching $166 per megawatt
hour for Friday and around $210 for all of next week.
New York and New England do not have enough gas pipeline
capacity to supply all the fuel needed for both heat and power
generation on the coldest days, so many gas-fired plants switch
to more expensive oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) when
temperatures drop.
So far on Friday, power generators in the region were still
getting all the gas they need with grid operators in New York -
New York ISO - and New England - ISO New England - saying their
systems were operating normally.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)