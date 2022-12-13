Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. November Consumer Prices Increase 7.1% From Year Earlier -- Update

12/13/2022 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Gwynn Guilford

Consumer prices rose last month at the slowest 12-month pace since December 2021, closing out a year in which inflation hit the highest level in four decades and challenged the Federal Reserve's ability to keep the U.S. economy on track.

The Labor Department on Tuesday said its consumer-price index climbed 7.1% in November from a year ago, down sharply from 7.7% in October--building on a trend of moderating price increases since June's 9.1% peak.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 6% in November from a year ago, easing from a 6.3% gain in October. September's 6.6% increase was the biggest jump since August 1982.

Prices softened significantly on a month-to-month basis. The CPI increased 0.1% in November from the prior month, compared with 0.4% in October. Core CPI rose 0.2% in November, down from 0.3% in October and 0.6% in August and September. The CPI measures what consumers pay for goods and services.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate this year at the fastest pace since the early 1980s to combat inflation. It is expected to announce on Wednesday a 0.5-percentage-point increase, bringing rates to a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest level since December 2007.

Write to Gwynn Guilford at gwynn.guilford@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 0902ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.73% 0.68691 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.25% 1.24232 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.69% 0.73855 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.07% 1.06546 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012129 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.51% 0.6483 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
Latest news "Economy"
09:08aTraders boost bets on Fed rate-hike slowdown early next year
RE
09:06aCyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension
RE
09:03aU.S. November Consumer Prices Increase 7.1% From Year Earlier -- Update
DJ
09:01aFrance says Iran diplomat was summoned over country's attitude
RE
08:59aNov U.S. CPI cools down, spelling relief for markets
RE
08:58aModerna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cuts melanoma recurrence by 44%
RE
08:51aFloods kill at least 50 in Congolese capital
RE
08:48aU.S. November Consumer Prices Increase 7.1% From Year Earlier
DJ
08:48aLDI fund turmoil prompts first stress test for non-banks
RE
08:44aQatar's Q3 surplus soars on higher oil and gas revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
2Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
3Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group raises earnings forecast for 202..
4Berkshire Hathaway sells $34.4 million worth of shares in China's BYD
5Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates

HOT NEWS