Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. November deficit rises sharply as revenues fall, outlays jump

12/12/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen presides over the unveiling of the first U.S. banknotes printed with two women's signatures, in Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The November U.S. budget deficit jumped by $57 billion or 30% from a year earlier to $249 billion, a record for the month, as revenues fell and outlays for education, healthcare and interest on the public debt rose sharply, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

Receipts for November fell 10% or $29 billion from a year earlier to $252 billion, while outlays rose 6% or $28 billion to $501 billion, also a November record.

Driving the revenue decline was a 4% drop in individual withheld tax receipts, a 64% increase in individual tax refunds and a 98% decline in Federal Reserve earnings.

The outlays were driven by a $14 billion, or 18% increase in Medicare costs, and an $11 billion, or 94% increase in education costs due to changes in direct student loan programs and public service loan forgiveness, a Treasury official said.

The Treasury's interest costs on U.S. public debt grew 53% or $19 billion during November, but this was largely offset by a $17 billion decline in tax credits for children and low-income workers. For the first two months of fiscal 2023, the Treasury's interest payments are up $48 billion, or 87%.

The Treasury's deficit for the first two months of fiscal 2023 was down 6%, or $20 billion, to $336 billion, with outlays down 2% and revenues up 1% compared to the year earlier period.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Dan Burns, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:43p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.575% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.611% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.401% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pBank of Canada says monetary policy is working, sticky inflation a risk
RE
03:37pCountries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
03:36pSome 1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso on Sunday - witness
RE
03:28pBank of Canada says higher rates are starting to work, frets over inflation risk
RE
03:25pBiden to announce support for African Union joining G20
RE
03:20pCanadian dollar steadies as investors weigh peak rate outlook
RE
03:18pThree people injured by man with axe in Lidl store in northern France -media
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS