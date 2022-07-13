Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. OKs American Airlines bid to resume service to some Cuban airports

07/13/2022 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines planes are seen at the Tampa International Airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Wednesday approved American Airlines' request to resume service to some smaller Cuban airports after President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor's policy.

American sought approval for flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Holguin, Matanzas/Varadero and Santiago de Cuba after the administration of then President Donald Trump barred passenger airline flights more than two years ago between smaller Cuban airports.

Last month, USDOT revoked a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba, including ending a prohibition on U.S. airline flights to Cuban airports other than Havana. The Trump administration had issued a series of aviation restrictions in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to increase U.S. economic pressure on the Cuban government.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42aBlistering inflation report sets grim tone for U.S. markets
RE
11:41aBritish rail workers at GWR vote in favour of strike - union TSSA
RE
11:39aU.S. OKs American Airlines bid to resume service to some Cuban airports
RE
11:38aSuspected Islamists kill seven in east Congo city of Beni
RE
11:36aCanada's ontario province says it is expanding eligibility for s…
RE
11:36aTop Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision
RE
11:33aMalaysia obtains stay order against $15 billion award to late sultan's heirs
RE
11:29aOverall COVID-19 cases decrease in Americas, but rise in South and Central America - PAHO
RE
11:26aBritain's wheat imports rise in May, France top supplier
RE
11:24aZambia Finance Minister says second meeting with creditors due on July 18
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
2FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
3Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
4Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June
5Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

HOT NEWS