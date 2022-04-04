Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. OKs potential sale of aircraft, equipment to Bulgaria -Pentagon

04/04/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft and related equipment to Bulgaria for $1.673 billion, the Defense Department said on Monday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said.

Bulgaria's request, the Pentagon said, included purchase of four F-16 C Block 70 aircraft; four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft; 11 engines; 11 Improved Programmable Display Generators; and 11 AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radars. (Reporting By Paul Grant Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pBiden touts importance of U.S. trucking
RE
03:55pU.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson
RE
03:53pU.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson
RE
03:50pHasbro adds two directors, plans to keep Wizards unit
RE
03:49pU.S. OKs potential sale of aircraft, equipment to Bulgaria -Pentagon
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.473% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.409% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.426% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pMexico headline inflation seen at highest level of 2022 in March
RE
03:45pECB NEEDS TO KEEP REDUCING STIMULUS TO TEMPER INFLATION EXPECTATIONS : Knot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Stocks, dollar rise; European leaders urge further Moscow sanctions
3GPI S p A : Iberia is born
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

HOT NEWS