U.S. OKs potential sale of aircraft, equipment to Bulgaria -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department
has approved the potential sale of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft
and related equipment to Bulgaria for $1.673 billion, the
Defense Department said on Monday.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin,
the Pentagon said.
Bulgaria's request, the Pentagon said, included purchase of
four F-16 C Block 70 aircraft; four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft; 11
engines; 11 Improved Programmable Display Generators; and 11
AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable
Agile Beam Radars.
(Reporting By Paul Grant
Editing by Nick Zieminski)