U.S. Omicron plan: boosters, free at-home tests, tighter travel rules

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on
Thursday sought to ramp up its pandemic response following U.S.
detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant this week, making
at-home COVID-19 tests available free of charge, accelerating
its push for booster shots and tightening rules for travelers.
Below are some of the key measures in the plan, released by
the White House and unveiled by President Joe Biden at the
National Institutes of Health:
FREE AT-HOME, OVER-THE-COUNTER TESTS
Private health insurance companies will be required to
reimburse customers for the cost of over-the-counter at-home
COVID-19 tests, the White House said, with the administration
issuing federal guidance by Jan. 15.
For the uninsured, at-home tests will be made available at
no charge at community testing sites.
At least eight over-the-counter rapid antigen tests have
been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
including Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNOW, OraSure
Technologies Inc's InteliSwab, ACON Laboratories'
FlowFlex and Ellume's home test. Other manufacturers include
Quidel Corp, Becton Dickinson and Co, Celltrion
Inc, iHealth Labs Inc and InBios International Inc.
Health insurers already cover the more accurate PCR tests
done through laboratories that are not FDA-approved for at-home
use.
WIDER PUSH FOR BOOSTER SHOTS
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with
pharmacy companies will launch a public information campaign to
encourage booster shots, following the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's (CDC) revised guidance this week
recommending all adults get a booster.
Pharmacies will reach out to customers by text and e-mail
and take steps to increase vaccine availability, including
weekend and evening hours, according to the White House.
The government's Medicare insurance program for those over
65 and the disabled and the Medicaid program for low-income
people will also make outreach efforts to encourage shots among
the millions who rely on them.
Federal government employees will receive paid leave to get
their booster shots, Biden said, urging private employers to do
the same for their workers.
TIGHTER TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS
The U.S. CDC will require inbound international passengers
be tested for COVID-19 within one day of departure, regardless
of their vaccination status, sources separately told Reuters.
Mask requirements on airplanes, trains and public transportation
vehicles will be extended through March 18.
The new one-day testing requirement would apply to U.S.
citizens as well as foreign nationals and could take effect as
early as next week.
CDC officials also have ordered airlines to disclose
passenger names and other information for those who have
recently been in eight southern African countries that
identified early Omicron cases and will provide it to local and
state public health agencies.
MORE FAMILY VACCINATION CLINICS
The administration will launch hundreds of family
vaccination clinics nationwide that will allow eligible parents,
grandparents and children to get initial vaccines and booster
shots with a "one-stop-shop," the White House said.
Community health centers will host the clinics throughout
December. Mobile health clinics will also be deployed across the
country, starting in Washington and New Mexico, according to the
plan.
Retail pharmacies, including CVS Health Corp and
Rite Aid Corp will start allowing family-based
appointment scheduling, the White House said.
INCREASING TREATMENT SUPPLIES
The White House said any new COVID-19 treatment pills
approved by U.S. regulators would be "equitably accessible to
all Americans, regardless of their income or their zip code,"
adding that it was working to secure 13 million doses of
antiviral courses.
Biden, speaking at NIH, said some doses already have been
secured.
