U S PIRG Federation of U S Public Interest : New recalls of infant gliders highlight urgency of making products safer

Fisher-Price announces recalls after four babies died in 10 months, according to CPSC

WASHINGTON -- Capping a week when safety regulators mandated that infant sleepers must meet the same safety standards as cribs starting next year, Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced the recalls of two baby products -- 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. The CPSC says that four infants died in the 4-in-1 model between April 2019 and February 2020. The 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Glider is a similar product. No deaths have been linked to the 2-in-1.

The CPSC's written statement says the babies who died 'were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and were later found on their stomachs.' All of the babies were between 2 months and 4 months of age. They were from Colorado, Michigan, Missouri and Nevada. Each of the recalled products has two use modes: a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. Under both settings, the glider/rocker can move head-to-toe or side-to-side.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using these recalled products immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. Acting CPSC Chairman Robert Adler said inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings, are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.

In response, Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said:

'This recall is too little too late -- two years after Fisher-Price and Kids II recalled more than 5 million total rocking sleepers following other fatalities. The latest recalls involve products that are slightly different, but all of these gliders/ loungers/ sleepers potentially pose a threat. The CPSC's new mandate acknowledges this.

'For years, the Commission refused to require stricter safety standards for various products used by parents, caregivers and daycare centers. Now, inclined sleepers, in-bed sleepers and other items marketed to help infants 5 months and younger sleep will finally be scrutinized and required to pass third-party safety tests. But the new rules don't take effect for a year. How many babies will be at risk while these products are made safer or taken off the market?'

---

The CPSC statement says this recall involves the model numbers CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers, and GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders sold in the United States. The model number is located on the underside of the base.

About 120,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold nationwide and online, including through Walmart, Target and Amazon.com, the CPSC said. The 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

Consumers with one of these products can contact Fisher-Price for a refund at www.service.mattel.com, and click on 'Recall & Safety Alerts,' or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

###