U.S. PRODUCT SUPPLIED OF CRUDE AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ROSE IN JUNE TO 20.716 MILLION BPD, HIGHEST SINCE NOV 2019 - EIA
Today at 01:29 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Inflation isn't done yet
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose slightly on an annual basis in July, but this was in line with expectations. In Europe and the US, signs are multiplying that inflation remains stubbornly resilient.
UBS Posts Record $29 Billion Net Profit; To Retain Credit Suisse Domestic Bank -- Update
Today at 02:30 am