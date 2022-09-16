Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., Paraguay discuss ways to deepen trade ties

09/16/2022 | 08:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials from the United States and Paraguay met this week in Washington to discuss ways to deepen trade ties between the two countries under a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement that entered into force in 2021, the U.S. said on Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the first meeting of a trade and investment council created under the framework touched on issues including anti-corruption, agricultural trade and the digital economy.

"They affirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship, including working together to deepen engagement on trade and promote pandemic recovery," USTR said in a statement.

It said technical work was planned through the next year on several key issues, and the two sides would meet again in Asunción in 2023.

Both countries discussed the importance of trade facilitation and re-committed to reviewing their customs fees and procedures with the aim of reducing the time and cost of compliance for traders and operators. They also agreed on the importance of transparency and anti-corruption measures.

USTR said Paraguay was considering Washington's invitation to join the work of the Inter-American Coalition for Business Ethics in the Med Tech Sector.

Paraguay also provided an update on planned changes to its procurement law to enhance transparency and encourage greater participation in its procurement regime, it said.

The two countries agreed a road map for working to address issues on the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in Paraguay.

In the area of agricultural trade, they discussed efforts under way to authorize the import of raw beef products from Paraguay into the United States, with an eye to completing the necessary processes as soon as possible in 2023.

The two countries also explored possible ways to expand agricultural trade, including through the import of non-traditional products from Paraguay.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aNepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing - officials
RE
01:55aBritain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
RE
01:07aKyrgyz-Tajik ceasefire largely holds after quiet night
RE
12:23aJapan warns powerful typhoon to hit southern region on Sunday
RE
12:06aWilliam and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
RE
09/16China says Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
RE
09/16Rohingya teenager killed in Bangladesh by mortar fired from Myanmar
RE
09/16China securities regulator approves first batch of market makers
RE
09/16Eastern Australia areas under flood warnings amid La Nina event
RE
09/16FLYING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD A 'STUNT' : Wh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
2Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/16/2022 - Changes in the Risks and Comp..
3Biden talks energy, Russia with S.Africa's non-aligned Ramaphosa
4Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
5XPeng to Launch Flagship G9 SUV on September 21, 2022

HOT NEWS