The number of houses going under contract fell unexpectedly in January as purchasers mulled over changing mortgage rates. Here are the main takeaways from the National Association of Realtors' report released Thursday:

--The pending home sales index, a leading, forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, declined 4.9% compared with a month earlier to 74.3 in January. A reading of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to rise by 2.0%.

--December's indicator was revised up to 78.1 from 77.3.

--While economic conditions are favorable to homebuying, including a solid jobs market and stock-market and home-price gains, consumers are showing extra sensitivity to changes in mortgage rates in the current cycle, Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said.

--The Midwest and South regions registered significant declines in pending home sales, falling 7.6% and 7.3% on month, respectively. The Northeast and West regions posted modest gains of 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. "Southern states and those in the Rocky Mountain time zone experienced faster job growth compared to the rest of the country," Yun said.

--Compared with one year ago, pending home sales declined 8.8%, and in all U.S. regions, the data said.

