U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in July -- NAR

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. declined in July for the second consecutive month, according to data from the National Association of Realtors released Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 1.8% to 110.7 in July compared with the previous month.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to increase by 0.5% on month.

--Pending home sales were down 8.5% in July compared with the same month a year earlier.

--"The market may be starting to cool slightly, but at the moment there is not enough supply to match the demand from would-be buyers," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. Housing inventory is slowly increasing and home shoppers should begin to see more options in the coming months, he said.

--Month-on-month transactions in July increased only in the West, by 1.9%. Activity fell the most in the Northeast, by 6.6%, followed by the Midwest and the South, registering a 3.3% and a 0.9% monthly decline, respectively.

