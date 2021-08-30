Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in July -- NAR

08/30/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. declined in July for the second consecutive month, according to data from the National Association of Realtors released Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 1.8% to 110.7 in July compared with the previous month.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to increase by 0.5% on month.

--Pending home sales were down 8.5% in July compared with the same month a year earlier.

--"The market may be starting to cool slightly, but at the moment there is not enough supply to match the demand from would-be buyers," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. Housing inventory is slowly increasing and home shoppers should begin to see more options in the coming months, he said.

--Month-on-month transactions in July increased only in the West, by 1.9%. Activity fell the most in the Northeast, by 6.6%, followed by the Midwest and the South, registering a 3.3% and a 0.9% monthly decline, respectively.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in July -- NAR
DJ
10:07aToronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high
RE
10:05aToronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high
RE
09:49aIda's fury hits U.S. oil production, gasoline supplies
RE
09:42aCOAL INDIA : Indian utility NTPC ups coal output, seeks to boost stocks
RE
09:41aOil slips as Hurricane Ida weakens, OPEC+ in focus
RE
09:39aRio Tinto Seeks to Speed Up Mongolian Copper Project With Concessions -FT
DJ
09:36aToronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high
RE
09:08aDrought shrinks Canada's wheat crop to 14-year low, shrivels canola harvest
RE
08:10aCautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
5Cautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS