U.S. Pending Home Sales Fall in November -- NAR

By Xavier Fontdegloria

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. decreased in November for the third consecutive month, data from the National Association of Realtors showed Wednesday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 2.6% to 125.7 in November. This marks the third straight month of declines, following four months of extended gains and reaching in August the highest level in the historical series.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to decrease by 0.3%. In October, the index decreased by 1.1%.

--Pending home sales were up 16.4% in November compared with the same month a year earlier.

--"The latest monthly decline is largely due to the shortage of inventory and fast-rising home prices," said Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Mr. Yun predicts a favorable outlook for the housing market in the coming year, with existing-home sales set to increase roughly 10% and new home sales by 20%.

--Month-over-month contract activity fell in each of the four major U.S. regions. The index fell in the West by 4.7%, followed by a 3.3% decline in the Northeast, a 3.1% fall in the Midwest and a 1.1% drop in the South.

