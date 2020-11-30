Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fall in October -- NAR

11/30/2020 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. decreased in October for the second consecutive month, data from the National Association of Realtors showed Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 1.1% to 128.9 in October. This marks the second straight month of declines, following four months of extended gains and reaching in August the highest level in the historical series.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to grow at a rate of 2%. In September, the index decreased by 2.2%.

--Pending home sales were up 20.2% in October compared with the same month a year earlier.

--"The housing market is still hot, but we may be starting to see rising home prices hurting affordability," said Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Mr. Yun said both the inventory of homes for sale and mortgage rates are now at historic lows, two factors that--plus very strong demand--have pushed home prices to levels that are making it difficult to save for a down payment, particularly among first-time buyers.

--By region, the index only climbed in November in the South, by a marginal 0.1%. In the West it remained flat, while it decreased in the Midwest by 0.7%, and in the Northeast by 5.9%.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Fall in October -- NAR
DJ
10:14aOil prices fall as OPEC+ members debate 2021 output policy
RE
10:02aGlobal stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price
RE
10:01aOPEC members agree to extend oil cuts by three months, Algeria says
RE
10:01aAlgeria energy min says opec will work to convince other opec+ members on 3-month rollover -aps
RE
10:01aSOFTS-Arabica coffee weakens, cocoa and sugar also down
RE
09:59aAlgeria energy min says there is consensus among opec members to extend current oil cuts by 3 months -aps
RE
09:56aIvory Coast, Ghana cancel cocoa sustainability schemes run by chocolatemaker Hershey
RE
09:51aGlobal stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..
4NIKOLA CORPORATION : NIKOLA : Signs MOU with General Motors
5China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ