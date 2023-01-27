Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose in December But Were Sharply Lower in 2022 -- NAR

01/27/2023 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. rose in December, ending a string of six consecutive months of falls, capping a year in which housing transactions faced a significant downturn as mortgage rates rose sharply. Here are the main takeaways from the National Association of Realtors' report published Friday:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a leading indicator of home sales based on contract signings, rose 2.5% to 76.9 in December.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to decline 1%.

--Pending home sales dropped 33.8% compared with the same month a year earlier.

--The recent low point in home sales activity is likely over, said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Mortgage rates are the dominant factor driving home sales, and recent declines in rates are clearly helping to stabilize the market," he said.

--The increase in pending home sales was driven by sharp increases in two of the four major U.S. regions. Transactions rose 6.4% on month in the West, and by 6.1% in the South. In the Midwest, sales fell by a marginal 0.3%, while they dropped by 6.5% in the Northeast.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:33aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in January as Inflation Moderated -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:27aICE to Open Alternative European Natural Gas Market in London Following EU Price Cap
DJ
10:25aGerman Jan-Oct oil imports up 11.1%, bill more than doubles
RE
10:23aRussian gasoline to be sent to Pakistan as EU import ban looms - traders
RE
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Rose in December But Were Sharply Lower in 2022 -- NAR
DJ
10:07aAkerna to Merge With Gryphon Digital Mining in All-Stock Deal
DJ
10:05aICE Canola Morning Comment: Weakness in Soy Complex Pulls Down Canola
DJ
08:51aU.S. Personal Spending Fell 0.2% in December
DJ
08:50aFrench sugar maker Tereos appeals against river spill fine
RE
07:56aDevelopment partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
5Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..

HOT NEWS