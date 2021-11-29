Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose in October, Beating Expectations -- NAR

11/29/2021 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. increased in October, rebounding after a decline the previous month, according to data from the National Association of Realtors released Monday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, rose 7.5% to 125.2 in October compared with the previous month.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to increase by 0.7% on the month.

--Pending home sales were down 1.4% in October compared with the same month a year earlier.

--"Motivated by fast-rising rents and the anticipated increase in mortgage rates, consumers that are on strong financial footing are signing contracts to purchase a home sooner rather than later," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. This solid buying is a testament to demand still being relatively high, as it is occurring during a time when inventory is still markedly low, he said.

--Month-on-month transactions in October increased 6.9% in the Northeast. In the Midwest, the index climbed 11.8%. Pending home sales transactions in the South rose 8.0% in October, and the index in the West grew 2.1%.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1026ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:26aU.S. Pending Home Sales Rose in October, Beating Expectations -- NAR
DJ
10:20aICE Canola Turns Mixed After Hitting New Highs Overnight
DJ
08:32aCapital Power, Enbridge Collaborate on Carbon Capture, Storage Project in Alberta
DJ
04:25aSeplat Energy in Talks to Buy Exxon Mobil's Nigerian Shallow Water Business
DJ
04:16aVulcan Energy Shares Rise in Germany After Stellantis Lithium Deal
DJ
03:36aGazprom Nine-Month Profit Soars on Higher Gas Sales, Prices
DJ
03:22aBP Plans Major Green Hydrogen Project in England
DJ
02:37aImpala Platinum Makes Firm Intention to Acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum -- Update
DJ
02:13aEni Sells Stake in Algeria-Italy Gas Pipelines to Snam
DJ
01:53aImpala Platinum Makes Firm Intention to Acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
4Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..
5Analyst recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Greif, Merck, Mirion Technolog..

HOT NEWS