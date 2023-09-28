By Ed Frankl

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. tumbled in August, after two months of rises. Here are the main takeaways from the National Association of Realtors' report released Thursday:

--The Pending Home Sales Index, a leading indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 7.1% to 71.8 in August. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to decline by 1.0%.

--Mortgage rates, which have been rising above 7% since August, has diminished the pool of home buyers, Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said. "Some would-be home buyers are taking a pause and readjusting their expectations about the location and type of home to better fit their budgets," he added.

--Pending home sales dropped in all four major U.S. regions--Northeast, Midwest, South and West--in August and compared with one year ago, NAR said. The South region dropped the most on month, by 9.1%.

--A potential federal-government shutdown would disrupt some home sales in the short term due to the lack of flood insurance or delays in government-backed mortgage issuance, Yun added.

