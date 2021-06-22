Log in
U.S. Pest Protection : President, Erica Brister, Appointed to Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board

06/22/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Pest Protection President and CEO, Erica Brister, has been appointed by Tennessee State Governor, Bill Lee, to the Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board on June 1st, 2021.

The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board influences laws and regulations in the state of Tennessee, "advise the commissioner as to the promulgation of rules and regulations."

Erica Brister's extensive industry knowledge is built over two decades in the pest control industry, as well as unique perspective on growth.

"Erica's professional achievements speak volumes about her dedication to the pest control industry," stated Workwave CEO, David Giannetto, the world's largest field service and pest control software company. "Tennessee Honey Festival is U.S. Pest Protection's efforts to protect honeybee populations through the BEE-Aware initiative."

"I am focused on continuing to develop safe practices for the pest control industry and protecting what matters most for all Tennesseans," said Erica Brister.

Brister's list of achievements will certainly add to the value of the Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board. She has personally been recognized as a young professional winner for local chambers, was an instrumental panelist on 'The Voice of Women in Field Service' and has continued National Pest Management Association and local associations while winning "Top Women Owned Business" in Nashville by NBJ 2020.

To find out about the Tennessee Honey Festival, visit: https://tennesseehoneyfestival.com/

To learn more about U.S. Pest Protection, visit: https://uspest.com/

CONTACT: Parker Minor, parker@uspest.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-pest-protection-president-erica-brister-appointed-to-tennessee-pest-control-advisory-board-301317618.html

SOURCE U.S. Pest Protection


© PRNewswire 2021
