U.S. Postal Service : Announces New Prices for 2021

10/09/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) today of price changes to take effect Jan. 24, 2021.

The proposed prices, approved by the Postal Service Board of Governors, would raise Mailing Services product prices approximately 1.8 percent for First-Class Mail and 1.5 percent for other categories. Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the consumer price index, competitive International Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.

If favorably reviewed by the PRC, the new prices will include no increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, which would remain at 55 cents. The single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 20 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price would increase to 51 cents and the prices of postcard stamps would increase to 36 cents. Single-piece 1-ounce flat prices will remain unchanged at $1.

The proposed Mailing Services price changes include:

Product

Current Prices

Planned Prices

Letters additional ounce(s)

15 cents

20 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.)

50 cents

51 cents

Domestic Postcards

35 cents

36 cents

Letters (1 oz.)

55 cents

55 cents (no change)

Flats (1 oz.)

$1

$1 (no change)

The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer a great value in shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service does not add surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC site under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. For the Mailing Services filing, see Docket No. R2021-1. For the International Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2021-15. The price change tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on TwitterInstagramPinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Kim Frum
kimberly.a.frum@usps.gov
usps.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-announces-new-prices-for-2021-301149606.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service


© PRNewswire 2020
