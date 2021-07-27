Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Postal Service : Board of Governors to Meet Aug. 6

07/27/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Aug. 6, 2021, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room on the 11th floor. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

  1. Call to Order and Opening Remarks of the Chairman
  2. Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO
  3. Approval of Minutes
  4. Committee Reports
  5. Quarterly Financial Report
  6. Quarterly Service Performance Report
  7. Approval of Tentative Agenda for November Meetings
  8. Adjournment
  9. Public Comment Period

A public comment period will begin immediately following the adjournment of the open session on Aug. 6. During the public comment period, which shall not exceed 30 minutes, members of the public may comment on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session above. Registration of speakers at the public comment period is required. Speakers may register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BOG-08-06-2021. Onsite registration will be available until thirty minutes before the meeting starts. No more than three minutes shall be allotted to each speaker. The time allotted to each speaker will be determined after registration closes. Participation in the public comment period is governed by 39 C.F.R. 232.1(n).

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Dave Partenheimer
202-268-2599
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov  
usps.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-board-of-governors-to-meet-aug-6-301342493.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pMANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Earnings
AQ
04:06pWW INTERNATIONAL : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04:06pDONEGAL GROUP INC. : Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
AQ
04:06pTENABLE : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
04:06pGROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP : . Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
AQ
04:06pAWARE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
04:06pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Reports Q2 2021 Results
AQ
04:06pENPHASE ENERGY : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
AQ
04:06pSHOALS TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
04:06pFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES : Declares Dividend on Series ‘A' Preferred Stock
AQ
Latest news "Companies"