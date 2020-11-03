Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Postal Service : Board of Governors to Meet Nov. 13

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:28am EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet in open session on Nov. 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

  1. Call to Order and Remarks of the Chairman
  2. Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO
  3. Approval of Minutes
  4. Committee Reports
  5. Financial Matters
    1. FY2020 10K and Financial Statements
    2. Annual Report to Congress
  6. FY2021 Integrated Financial Plan and Borrowing Resolution
  7. FY2022 Congressional Reimbursement Request
  8. Quarterly Service Performance
  9. Bylaws
  10. Approval of Tentative Agenda for February Meetings
  11. Board Leadership
  12. Adjournment

The public is welcome to listen to a live audio webcast of the meeting (no in-person attendance) at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Dave Partenheimer
202-268-2599
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov
usps.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-board-of-governors-to-meet-nov-13-301165850.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
AQ
11:38aHealthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Dividend
GL
11:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains Amid Election-Day Vote
DJ
11:35aFLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:35aNCAB : Invitation to NCAB´s Q3 telephone conference on November 10
PU
11:35a2020-10-30 : Abcourt is pleased to report a gross profit of $1,940,767 and a net profit $358,856 for annual 2020
PU
11:35aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Q3 2020 Results
PU
11:35aMERCURY : Military & Aerospace Electronics 2020 Innovators Awards
PU
11:35aCapital increase for Helvetica Swiss Opportunity fully subscribed and completed
TE
11:34aOSSDSIGN : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue as part of the financing of the acquisition of Sirakoss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group