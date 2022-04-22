Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Postal Service chief warns of inflation impact

04/22/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the agency is dealing with significant inflation costs as it works to stem losses, acknowledging higher costs will put further pressure on stamp prices.

DeJoy told Reuters in a 90-minute interview late on Wednesday the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is feeling the impact of higher costs as it works on its plan to eliminate $160 billion in projected red ink over 10 years.

"Inflation is significantly higher than we forecasted in the plan. I think we're going to incur $1.8 billion more this year in unplanned inflation," DeJoy said.

In the year ending Sept. 30, USPS reported https://about.usps.com/what/financials/annual-reports/fy2021.pdf?msclkid=20269dd6c27311ec9b8b3c650a4bc093 a net loss of $4.9 billion on revenue of $77.1 billion and $82 billion in expenses. USPS is expected to offer more details on the inflation impacts when it reports financial results on May 5.

Earlier this month, USPS filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission to raise prices of first-class mail stamps from 58 cents to 60 cents and raise overall First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5% - after hiking stamps by 3 cents in August.

USPS noted the price hike was below the 8.5% annual inflation rate.

DeJoy, who cited issues like transportation and labor costs, was blunt about the anticipated impact of inflation and the need to keep hiking prices.

"I am pretty frank about it - we're raising prices. Whether I run out of cash tomorrow or three years from now I've still got a plan that's running out of cash with a 650,000-person organization," DeJoy said.

USPS won about $50 billion in financial relief from Congress under legislation signed by President Joe Biden this month. DeJoy says he still needs to eliminate about $35 billion to $40 billion in costs and raise revenue by about $25 billion over a decade to meet financial targets.

"The ball's in our court now - we've got a lot of work to do," DeJoy said.

Struggling with diminishing mail volumes despite having to deliver to a growing number of addresses, USPS has reported net losses of more than $90 billion since 2007. In February, it booked a quarterly net loss of $1.5 billion.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pU.S. Postal Service chief warns of inflation impact
RE
05:09pUtilities Edge Lower On Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pCommunications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:07pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
05:06pTech Down Amid Earnings Fears -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pS&P affirms UK's sovereign credit rating at 'AA/A-1+'
RE
05:04pFinancials Down as Rate Fears Spur Global Market Turmoil -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
05:02pConsumer Cos Slide on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Down Sharply on Retreat from Growth Areas -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
3SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
4For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
5BUA CEMENT : REPORT OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH APRIL 2022

HOT NEWS