U.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS)
on Friday finalized a plan effective Oct. 1 to slow down some
first-class mail delivery as part of a plan to cut red ink.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed in March to revise
existing one- to three-day service standards for first-class
mail. USPS said on Friday that 61% of first-class mail will
remain at its current standard.
USPS said in a notice published in the Federal Register the
current standards require it "to rely heavily on air
transportation, using air cargo transportation carriers and
commercial passenger air carriers."
It added that the "basic logic of the changes is that the
addition of one or two days to current service standards for
First-Class Mail and Periodicals would enable the Postal Service
to convey a greater volume of mail within the contiguous United
States by surface transportation."
For the minority of first-class mail impacted "the standard
would only change by one or two days (with most of such volume
experiencing a one-day change)," USPS said.
In June, the attorneys general of 20 states asked the U.S.
Postal Regulatory Commission to reject plans to slow down some
first-class deliveries, saying allowing that to happen could
harm local governments' ability to fulfill essential functions.
DeJoy unveiled a plan in March to cut $160 billion in
predicted losses over the next decade with the changes in
service standards a central part.
USPS has struggled with poor delivery performance over the
past year, facing a huge boost in packages and staffing issues
due to the coronavirus pandemic.
