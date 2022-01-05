Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Postal Service seeks relief from testing, vaccine rules

01/05/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: United States Postal Service (USPS) worker unloads packages in Manhattan during outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has asked the Biden administration for temporary relief from new vaccine or testing requirements covering large businesses for its 650,000 employees, warning of potentially "catastrophic" impacts.

Deputy Postmaster Doug Tulino, in a letter dated Tuesday seen by Reuters, asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to delay by 120 days the deadline for USPS to comply with the agency's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses, covering more than 80 million American workers.

USPS, one of the largest civilian U.S. employers, says it cannot meet the requirements under the current deadlines and also faces time-consuming legal requirements to use and collect medical information and collective bargaining requirements.

USPS also cited a lack of adequate staffing and says it will need to train "tens of thousands of local supervisors and managers" to monitor employees compliance.

USPS wants approval to continue using its current COVID-19 mitigation policies while the request is being decided. USPS has 30,000 U.S. locations.

"We respectfully suggest that the nation cannot afford the additional potential substantial harm that would be engendered if the ability of the Postal Service to deliver mail and packages is significantly negatively impacted," USPS wrote.

USPS is not covered by Biden's separate rules, which mandate 3.5 million federal workers be vaccinated or win medical or religious exemptions by Nov. 22.

USPS warned the rules are likely to result in the loss of "many employees." Requiring USPS, it added "to absorb what could inevitably be a dramatic loss of employees at a time when the labor market is extremely tight and in the middle of the Postal Service's Peak Season would have a potentially catastrophic impact on our ability to provide service."

OSHA did not immediately comment. The Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) issued in November requires employees in organizations with more than 100 workers be vaccinated or tested weekly and subjected to strict face mask requirements. Last month, a U.S. appeals court reinstated the ETS mandate.

The Supreme Court on Friday is set hear arguments on the issue.

OSHA extended compliance time last month, saying it would not issue citations before Jan. 10 and will not issue citations for noncompliance with testing requirements before Feb. 9 if employers are working to comply.

USPS has 30,000 U.S. locations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. Postal Service seeks relief from testing, vaccine rules
RE
05:58pVirginia's governor-elect taps Trump EPA chief for key role
RE
05:43pLouisiana governor pardons plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case
RE
05:34pU.S. begins returning migrants to Mexican border city under rebooted Trump-era policy
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 90.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.22% to $1.1314 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3556 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Lost 0.01% to 116.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pWalmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers
RE
05:33pLawrence Brooks, oldest surviving U.S. veteran who served in World War Two, dies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes
3Stocks slump, Treasury yields rise on fear of a faster Fed pullback
4Macron's blunt language on France's unvaccinated causes furore
5Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..

HOT NEWS