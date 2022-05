He will also call on Emperor Naruhito before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Biden and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might.

On the second leg of his first Asia trip as the U.S. president, Biden will also meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.