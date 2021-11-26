U.S. President Biden calls for intellectual property protection waivers on COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Friday called on nations meeting at the World Trade Organization
next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections
for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the discovery of a new
coronavirus variant in South Africa.
"The news about this new variant should make clearer than
ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global
vaccinations," Biden said in a statement.
"This news today reiterates the importance of moving on this
(waiving intellectual property protections) quickly."
(Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by Lucia Mutikani, editing
by Chris Reese)