Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

11/24/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks about the student loan forgiveness program

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue.

"It's in play," Biden told reporters during a Thanksgiving holiday visit to a fire station on Nantucket Island.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Lucia Mutikani; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.36% 84.66 End-of-day quote.13.38%
WTI 0.18% 77.643 End-of-day quote.7.88%
Latest news "Economy"
10:48aSwiss Greens call for FIFA's tax privileges to be revoked
RE
10:42aU.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
RE
10:41aIndia and GCC resume free trade agreement talks - minister
RE
10:40aEU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
10:39aAirbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
RE
10:37aU.N. decides to set up investigation into Iran protests
RE
10:34aGerman Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
RE
10:33aFrench prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election campaign financing
RE
10:31aHungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban
RE
10:26aMexico core inflation higher than expected in early Nov, rate hikes to continue
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
3DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...
5Umicore completes  591 million sustainability linked private debt pla..

HOT NEWS