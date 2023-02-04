U.S. President Biden to visit Poland -Polish president's adviser

"We already know for sure that President Joe Biden will respond positively to President Duda's invitation and will come to Poland," Marcin Przydacz said on public TV.

"We have agreed with the American side that we will announce the date of this visit in due course, but I can assure that it will be sooner rather than later," he added.

Przydacz said that preparations are underway for the visit which "meets the expectations of both the White House and the expectations of the Polish side".

"But for us it will be very important and crucial to continue supporting Poland's security ...," he added.

President Biden said on Monday that he would visit Poland but did not know when.

(Repoerting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alexander Smith)