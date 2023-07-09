LONDON (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden arrived in London late on Sunday for the start of a three-nation tour that will include a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and talks about climate change with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Biden will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night, where he will hold talks with NATO leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

