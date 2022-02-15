Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Producer Prices Accelerated by 1% in January -- Update

02/15/2022 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Gwynn Guilford

Prices that suppliers charged businesses and other customers jumped in January, pushed up by pandemic-related disruptions and continued strength in consumer demand.

The Labor Department on Tuesday said the producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, rose a seasonally adjusted 1% in January from the prior month, the sharpest rise since May 2021 and a pickup from December's revised 0.4% rise. Producer prices rose 9.7% on a 12-month basis, nearly the same as the prior month.

The so-called core price index, which excludes the often-volatile categories of food and energy, climbed 0.8% in January from a month earlier, the biggest increase since January 2021.

Write to Gwynn Guilford at gwynn.guilford@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 0917ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pANALYSIS-RISE AND FALL : economists and BoE split on pace of inflation drop
RE
02:18pCanadian home prices hit fresh record in January- CREA
RE
02:18pU.S. Producer Prices Accelerated by 1% in January -- Update
DJ
02:16pIraqi federal court deems Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional
RE
02:15pSachem Head seeks control of US Foods' board, nominates 7 directors
RE
02:15pCanadian dollar edges higher as Ukraine tensions ease
RE
02:12pWall St set to bounce on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions
RE
02:12pGM extends EV Bolt production halt but plans to soon resume sales
RE
02:09pU.S. Producer Prices Accelerated by 1% in January
DJ
02:07pPutin says Nord Stream 2 would cement Europe's energy security
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound after selloff as Russia says withdrawing some troops
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
5Intel expands in specialty chipmaking with $5.4 billion deal for Israel..

HOT NEWS