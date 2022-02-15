U.S. Producer Prices Accelerated by 1% in January -- Update

By Gwynn Guilford

Prices that suppliers charged businesses and other customers jumped in January, pushed up by pandemic-related disruptions and continued strength in consumer demand.

The Labor Department on Tuesday said the producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, rose a seasonally adjusted 1% in January from the prior month, the sharpest rise since May 2021 and a pickup from December's revised 0.4% rise. Producer prices rose 9.7% on a 12-month basis, nearly the same as the prior month.

The so-called core price index, which excludes the often-volatile categories of food and energy, climbed 0.8% in January from a month earlier, the biggest increase since January 2021.

