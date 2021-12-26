U.S. Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a
leading liberal House Democrat, has asked President Joe Biden to
continue focusing on his social spending legislation and urged
him to use executive action despite Senator Joe Manchin's public
rejection of the plan.
In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday,
Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC),
wrote that the CPC will soon release a plan for some actions
like lowering costs, protecting the health of families, and
tackling climate action.
"The Progressive Caucus will continue to work toward
legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as
close to the agreed-upon framework as possible," she wrote in
the newspaper https://wapo.st/32jgLRb.
Manchin, a conservative Democratic senator, rejected the
president's "Build Back Better" plan last Sunday in a move that
imperils the legislation.
Manchin's move prompted investment bank Goldman Sachs
to lower its forecasts for U.S. economic growth. Manchin's
rejection of the bill threatened to scuttle hundreds of billions
of dollars in funding for measures to fight climate change and
meet the Biden administration's climate goals.
"Taking executive action will also make clear to those who
hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will
deliver for Americans," Jayapal wrote.
Manchin has expressed concerns about a number of proposals
in Biden's signature domestic policy bill, including multiple
climate proposals and extending monthly child tax credit
payments.
"I think the stakes are too high for this to be, in any way,
about any specific individual," Vice President Kamala Harris
said in a CBS News interview aired on Sunday, when asked about
Manchin. Harris said the White House was not giving up on the
legislation.
Manchin's support is crucial in the Senate chamber where the
Democrats have the slimmest margin of control and Republicans
are united in their opposition to the bill. Senate Majority
Leader Chuck Schumer has said the chamber would vote on a
package in early 2022.
The White House said on Wednesday that conversations with
Manchin's office will continue. Biden said on Tuesday that he
and Manchin were "going to get something done" on the
legislation.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)