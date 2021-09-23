Log in
U.S. Rep. Lawrence Votes in Favor of Funding for Israel's Iron Dome

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Washington, DC- Today, U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14), Founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, voted for H.R.5323, the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act. This bill provides $1 billion in funding for Israel's Iron Dome, a short-range missile defense system.

"Today, I proudly voted to fully fund the Iron Dome. I can't even begin to fathom how many innocent lives would be lost if not for this defense system," said Rep. Brenda Lawrence. "With this funding, Israel can continue to protect its citizens while preventing further death and destruction. The Iron Dome is instrumental in furthering stability in Israel and the entire region. My commitment to Israel is unwavering, and I will continue to do everything possible to help our ally."

Disclaimer

Brenda Lawrence published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS