Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Representative Fortenberry, found guilty of lying, to resign

03/26/2022 | 06:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representative Fortenberry speaks during House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing with Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who was convicted of lying to FBI investigators about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign, said on Saturday that he would be resigning from Congress.

Following a trial in Los Angeles federal court, the jury found Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska, guilty of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts, along with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

In a statement, Fortenberry said he would be resigning shortly because of difficulties in his "current circumstances."

Prosecutors had accused Fortenberry of lying to investigators during two interviews in 2019 about $30,000 in campaign contributions he received in 2016 from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Federal law prohibits foreign nationals from donating to federal election campaigns.

Fortenberry's lawyers said he did not mean to mislead FBI agents but was caught off-guard by their interview request and suffered from a faulty memory.

Fortenberry, 61, has served in Congress since 2005.

The three felony charges each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28 before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pUkraine leader demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow
RE
06:34pU.S. Representative Fortenberry, found guilty of lying, to resign
RE
06:12pBiden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
RE
06:12pBiden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
RE
05:27pBiden to propose minimum tax on billionaires as part of 2023 budget
RE
05:21pUK says Russian sanctions could be lifted with Ukraine withdrawal - report
RE
04:57pU.S. FAA safety official Billy Nolen named acting administrator
RE
04:31pVERTICAL EXPLORATION : PROVIDES ST-ONGE WOLLASTONITE OPERATIONS UPDATE – MARCH 24th, 2022
PU
04:24p'Putin cannot remain in power' -Biden
RE
04:24pRockets hit western Ukraine, Biden in Poland decries Putin's grip on power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French Perenco group to invest $380 mln in Tunisia in 4 years - Tunisia..
2Swiss National Bank's Jordan: euro-franc parity not economically import..
3Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Mon..
4Ukraine war creates woes, but also an opportunity for Africa -AfDB pres
5France wants to build floating LNG terminal at Le Havre  Les Echos

HOT NEWS