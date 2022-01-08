Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid

01/08/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Adewale Adeyemo confirmation hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator John Thune announced on Saturday that he planned to seek re-election in 2022, boosting chances this his party would retain the South Dakota seat in the fall.

Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, had been reportedly considering retirement after serving in the chamber since 2005.

"South Dakota deserves a strong and effective senator who can deliver the results they expect," he said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I am uniquely positioned to get that job done, and I look forward to earning the support of all South Dakotans in the 2022 election for U.S. Senate."

The Senate is currently evenly split, with Republicans and Democrats each controlling 50 seats. Democrats operate as the majority party as Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, is able to cast tie-breaking votes.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pU.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid
RE
12:55pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:54pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:39pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:26pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:11pIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles rescued from poachers
RE
12:05pANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
11:57aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
11:18aUK records 313 new COVID-19 deaths, 146,390 cases
RE
11:13aDjokovic says recent COVID infection exempts him
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS