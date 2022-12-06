Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Republican hardliner Biggs to challenge McCarthy for House speaker

12/06/2022 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trump holds rally in Arizona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A hardline Republican U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday announced he will challenge House of Representatives party chief Kevin McCarthy for the House speakership, a prospect that could lead to party turmoil when the Republican-led chamber convenes in January.

Representative Andy Biggs, 64, of Arizona, seems unlikely to win the speakership. But both his allies and those of McCarthy, 57, of California, have pledged to hold multiple votes until a new speaker is chosen. That could leave the new Republican-led House adrift at its outset.

Biggs, who mounted a failed bid for the House Republican speaker nomination last month, said he had decided to oppose McCarthy to "break the establishment."

Biggs and other conservatives from the House Freedom Caucus have criticized McCarthy for not taking a harder line against Democrats on priorities including government funding, defense and border security.

"We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo," Biggs wrote in an opinion piece for the Daily Caller, a right-leaning news and opinion website.

There was no immediate comment from McCarthy, who was nominated for the speakership over Biggs last month by 188 of his fellow Republicans. At the time, Republicans said Biggs received 31 votes.

Republicans won a single-digit House majority in this year's midterm elections, a slim margin that would allow just a handful of Republican opponents to block McCarthy from becoming speaker.

House speakers are elected on the floor by the full 435-seat chamber, including Republicans and Democrats, with 218 votes needed for success. The vote is scheduled for Jan. 3 when Republicans are due to take control with a 221-seat majority.

Congressional aides have said a narrow margin would make it difficult for McCarthy to maintain control of the Republican conference, even if he succeeds to the speakership.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Ross Colvin and Howard Goller)

By David Morgan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:01pG7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
RE
02:59pGSK, Pfizer, Sanofi escape U.S. federal litigation over Zantac
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pNetflix Co-CEO sees no current path to profitability in 'renting big sports'
RE
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:56pAustralia regulator plans civil penalty proceedings against Skycity over Adelaide casino
RE
02:46pAmd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
02:44pWall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline
RE
02:39pUAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS