Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Republicans urge Yellen to block Russia from exchanging IMF reserves

03/01/2022 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen addresses the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen must block Russia from exchanging the $17 billion in International Monetary Fund reserves it received last year and oppose any further such IMF allocations, U.S. Republican lawmakers said.

The 41 lawmakers said in a letter to Yellen that the $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights to IMF members had undermined previous sanctions on Russia even before it invaded Ukraine.

"The hostile invasion of Ukraine this week demonstrates why the IMF should never have approved its latest $650 billion general allocation of SDRs in August 2021," the lawmakers said in the letter dated Feb. 28.

All IMF members received SDRs - backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan - in proportion to their shareholding in the Fund in the distribution aimed at helping poorer countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But to spend the $17 billion in SDRs it received, Russia would need to find a partner country willing to exchange them for underlying currencies in the form of an interest-bearing loan.

The United States and Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank aimed at neutralizing Moscow's $640 billion reserves, which would make such a transaction difficult and subject the counterparty to sanctions as well.

But the lawmakers used the invasion to repeat their longstanding criticism of the SDR allocation, which also provided SDRs to China and Iran. They said Yellen should press IMF members to formally agree not to exchange Russia's SDRs, and should oppose further allocations because they would grant more assets to Moscow.

"We cannot allow these reserve assets to help the regime withstand the latest sanctions announced by the President, let alone offer additional billions through further allocations," wrote the lawmakers, led by Representative French Hill of Arkansas and Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

The lawmakers also said that Yellen and U.S. allies must plan for contingencies to block a bailout if an economically weakened Russia is forced to turn to the IMF for future loans.

"As the largest shareholder of the IMF, the United States has a responsibility to ensure that the Fund is not misused to support Russia's warmongering in Ukraine," the lawmakers wrote.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Mark Sobel, a former Treasury and IMF official, said that $17 billion in SDRs was a pittance compared to Russia's $630 billion in foreign currency reserves, most of which are now locked up by Western sanctions against Russia's central bank.

"I think Russia's SDRs are fairly irrelevant and meaningless in the bigger scheme of things," said Sobel, now U.S. chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think tank.

"China and Russia have little use for their SDRs," while Iran "doesn't appear to have touched its 2021 SDR allocation" he added. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.31597 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 105.95 Delayed Quote.11.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aDomino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over
RE
08:47aUDAY KOTAK : BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns after Kotak dispute
RE
08:45aIndia may review IPO plan for Life Insurance Corp amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
08:44aExclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion
RE
08:43aShipping giants steer clear of Russia as Western net tightens
RE
08:43aUkraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief
RE
08:42aHundreds killed in violence in South Sudan between June-Sept 2021, UN says
RE
08:42aExclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion
RE
08:40aSenior chinese diplomat wang yi says china appreciates ukraine f…
RE
08:39aBaidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on AI, cloud services
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
3Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt,..
4Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
5Analyst recommendations: BAE, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase, JPMorgan, L..

HOT NEWS