U.S. Republicans urge Yellen to block Russia from exchanging IMF reserves

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen must block Russia from exchanging the $17 billion
in International Monetary Fund reserves it received last year
and oppose any further such IMF allocations, U.S. Republican
lawmakers said.
The 41 lawmakers said in a letter to Yellen that the $650
billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights to IMF members had
undermined previous sanctions on Russia even before it invaded
Ukraine.
"The hostile invasion of Ukraine this week demonstrates why
the IMF should never have approved its latest $650 billion
general allocation of SDRs in August 2021," the lawmakers said
in the letter dated Feb. 28.
All IMF members received SDRs - backed by dollars, euros,
yen, sterling and yuan - in proportion to their shareholding in
the Fund in the distribution aimed at helping poorer countries
fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But to spend the $17 billion in
SDRs it received, Russia would need to find a partner country
willing to exchange them for underlying currencies in the form
of an interest-bearing loan.
The United States and Western allies have imposed sanctions
on Russia's central bank aimed at neutralizing Moscow's $640
billion reserves, which would make such a transaction difficult
and subject the counterparty to sanctions as well.
But the lawmakers used the invasion to repeat their
longstanding criticism of the SDR allocation, which also
provided SDRs to China and Iran. They said Yellen should press
IMF members to formally agree not to exchange Russia's SDRs, and
should oppose further allocations because they would grant more
assets to Moscow.
"We cannot allow these reserve assets to help the regime
withstand the latest sanctions announced by the President, let
alone offer additional billions through further allocations,"
wrote the lawmakers, led by Representative French Hill of
Arkansas and Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.
The lawmakers also said that Yellen and U.S. allies must
plan for contingencies to block a bailout if an economically
weakened Russia is forced to turn to the IMF for future loans.
"As the largest shareholder of the IMF, the United States
has a responsibility to ensure that the Fund is not misused to
support Russia's warmongering in Ukraine," the lawmakers wrote.
A U.S. Treasury spokesperson did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
But Mark Sobel, a former Treasury and IMF official, said
that $17 billion in SDRs was a pittance compared to Russia's
$630 billion in foreign currency reserves, most of which are now
locked up by Western sanctions against Russia's central bank.
"I think Russia's SDRs are fairly irrelevant and meaningless
in the bigger scheme of things," said Sobel, now U.S. chairman
of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think
tank.
"China and Russia have little use for their SDRs," while
Iran "doesn't appear to have touched its 2021 SDR allocation" he
added.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Chizu Nomiyama)