By Harriet Torry and Sarah Nassauer
Retail spending fell 0.4% in February, showing consumers are tapping the brakes after a fast start to the year.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-23 0850ET
By Harriet Torry and Sarah Nassauer
Retail spending fell 0.4% in February, showing consumers are tapping the brakes after a fast start to the year.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-23 0850ET
|UK's Petrofac plummets as half-yearly losses surge
|03:51am
|RE
|Chinese investors rush into stocks for fear of missing out on epic rally
|03:45am
|RE
|World Bank approves $1.57 billion loan for Nigeria
|03:44am
|RE
|Thai economy helped by exports and manufacturing in August, but tourism slows
|03:35am
|RE
|IBEX 35 opens flat awaiting Powell and US jobs data
|03:26am
|RE
|Denmark faces EU court questions on housing policy, racism
|03:25am
|RE
|European shares fall at start of data-intensive week
|03:21am
|RE
|Banks - Springer Nature shares will probably go public at 22.50 euros
|03:21am
|RE
|Week Ahead for FX, Bonds : U.S. Jobs Data, -2-
|03:15am
|DJ
|Week Ahead for FX, Bonds : U.S. Jobs Data, Eurozone Inflation in Focus
|03:15am
|DJ
|Labour's move to tax private education leaves Britain divided
|03:13am
|RE
|Grifols plans to invest $402 million in new industrial centre, El Economista says
|03:12am
|RE
|Greece begins sale of 10% National Bank stake
|03:10am
|RE
|South African rand on front foot with domestic data in focus
|03:06am
|RE
|China expects Jan-Sept domestic trips to return to pre-pandemic levels, CCTV reports
|03:06am
|RE
Bank of Korea sold net $5.80 billion for FX intervention in Q2, biggest in a year
Week Ahead for FX, Bonds : U.S. Jobs Data, Eurozone Inflation in Focus
Fed's Powell set to speak as economists fret about a policy mistake, election risk
Broadening gains in US stock market underscore optimism on economy
Stellantis revises guidance downward, citing performance issues, industry dynamics
Exclusive-ByteDance plans new AI model trained with Huawei chips, sources say
Cost-conscious Chinese tourists look to affordable options for Golden Week holiday