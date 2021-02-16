Log in
U.S. Reverses Guidance That Impeded Funding for Hudson Rail Tunnel

02/16/2021 | 05:36pm EST
By Ted Mann

WASHINGTON -- The Transportation Department on Tuesday rescinded a Trump administration opinion that had effectively blocked federal funding for a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River linking New Jersey and New York City.

The DOT's Federal Transit Administration rescinded guidance issued in 2018, which effectively blocked project sponsors from counting funds borrowed from federal programs as part of the local share of a project's financing.

New York and New Jersey have pledged $5.5 billion toward the $13 billion cost of the tunnel, but planned to borrow those funds from low-cost federal loan programs and pay them back over time.

The 2018 opinion stalled progress on the Gateway Program, a long-planned effort to construct a new two-track tunnel under the Hudson for Amtrak and NJ Transit commuter trains at the site of one of the worst bottlenecks on the Northeast Corridor.

New York and New Jersey officials were infuriated by the 2018 decision, which came as Donald Trump sought to thwart progress on the Hudson tunnel as a means of leverage over New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, then the minority leader, Trump administration officials have told the Journal.

Defending the Trump administration before Congress, then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao charged officials from New York and New Jersey with not having enough "skin in the game."

Tuesday's decision drew cheers from proponents of the Gateway project, as well as lawmakers who butted heads with Ms. Chao over the department's administration of grant funds during Mr. Trump's four years in office.

"The Trump administration's guidance that put up artificial barriers to critical transit projects is exactly where it should be -- in the trash bin," said Rep. Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.), the chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

Mr. DeFazio called the prior administration's opinion "rubbish" and said the action by the FTA would "restore the idea that the Federal government should be a partner -- not an adversary -- to communities that are marshaling their own resources to try and break ground on badly-needed infrastructure projects that move this country forward."

"The letter issued today by FTA rescinds 2018 guidance wrongly suggesting Federal loans repaid with local funds did not count toward the local share of project funding," said a spokesman for the Gateway Program Development Corp., the project's sponsor.

Tuesday's decision removes one obstacle to progress on the new rail tunnel. The project still needs an environmental review, and project sponsors are hoping that the FTA will raise its grade of the project's financial plan, which would clear the way to receiving federal grants.

Another piece of the project -- the construction of a new Portal North bridge, to replace the balky century-old swing bridge over the Secaucus River that is a major source of travel delays for travelers on the corridor -- has finally begun.

After the Trump administration raised similar objections to the financial plan for that bridge, New Jersey contributed $600 million backed by state bonds to get the project moving.

Federal officials announced a $248 million grant to begin the bridge project last summer.

Write to Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1736ET

