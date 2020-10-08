Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S., Romania Chart 10-Year Road Map for Military Cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper welcomed Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca to the Pentagon today with an enhanced honor cordon.




The two defense leaders signed a 10-year road map for defense cooperation that captures the nations' common strategic goals and shared interests, such as defense modernization and Black Sea-area security.




The United States is proud to stand with Romania as a steadfast ally, Esper said. Over the years, the bonds between the two nations have grown stronger.

For example, Romania has hosted a number of training exercises that improve interoperability and strengthen deterrence against Russia alongNATO's eastern flank, he said.

Spotlight: NATO

The U.S. is also grateful for the strong commitment of the alliance, particularly in hosting the Aegis Ashore missile defense facility that is key to NATO's defense, the secretary said.

Furthermore, Romania increased defense spending in recent years to exceed the pledged 2% of its gross domestic product. That serves as a powerful example to other allied nations, he added.







"Our collective security and prosperity depend on all partner nations making the necessary investments for a more ready and capable alliance," Esper said.

America's commitment to NATO and Article 5 is "ironclad and America stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Romania as we advance peace, democracy, freedom and our other shared values," he said.

Article 5 states that if a NATO ally is attacked, every other member of the alliance will consider this as an attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the ally attacked.




Ciuca said: "The United States is our strongest ally. Romania's recent National Defense Strategy 2020-2024 highlights both the importance and the priority of working together in securing U.S. strategic flexibility in the Black Sea."

Romania is investing in modernizing Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, which is near the Black Sea, he pointed out.

Ciuca noted that two weeks ago, Romania took delivery of the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, becoming the first nation on NATO's eastern flank to field it.

Attachments

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Defense published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY : FY Q3 2020 Supplemental Presentation - October 2020
PU
05:59pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call
BU
05:56pVICTORY METALS : Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing with Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.
AQ
05:56pSEC Charges Seismic Data Company, Former Executives With $100 Million Accounting Fraud
NE
05:55pKALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation September 2020
PU
05:55pSANTACRUZ SILVER MINING : Anounces Closing of First Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp and Upsizing to CDN$10.0 Million
PU
05:50pSenate Democrats question BlackRock climate commitment
RE
05:50pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA
PR
05:50pTESLA : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3Domino's quarterly profit misses on higher COVID-19 costs
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group