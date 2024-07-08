U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.07%, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.10%, DOW FUTURES DOWN 0.03%
Stock Market News
Milan stock exchange, cautious start after France vote, in light Finecobank
JGB yields rise as fast-paced wage increase drives BOJ's rate hike bets
The IBEX 35 is cautiously awaiting the outcome of the French elections
Grifols family, Brookfield eye $6 bln takeover bid for Grifols, report says
The IBEX 35 is cautiously awaiting the outcome of the French elections
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Delivery Hero - EU antitrust fine could be well over 400 million euros
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- U.s. S&P 500 E-Mini Futures Down 0.07%, Nasdaq Futures Down 0.10…