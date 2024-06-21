U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.10%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.02%, DOW FUTURES DOWN 0.14%
Victory for Ethereum: SEC ends investigation into Consensys - Crypto Recap
London stocks inch lower after strong retail sales data; PMI figures loom
Ghana, bondholders reach agreement in principle to restructure $13 bln debt, sources say
China asks Visa, Mastercard to cut transaction fees, Bloomberg News reports
