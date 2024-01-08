U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.15%, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.22%, DOW FUTURES DOWN 0.42%
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|14,524.07 PTS
|+0.09%
|-3.25%
|-
|4,697.24 PTS
|+0.18%
|-1.52%
|-
Energy shares drag FTSE 100 lower; earnings, economic data in focus
Japan quake survivors, without power or water, seek news on rebuild plans
Study: More than twice as many women on management boards than in 2020
India's agricultural exports to rise despite curbs on wheat, rice, sugar - minister
China blue-chips fall to near 5-year lows amid Taiwan, US tensions; HK drops
Merck in talks to buy Harpoon Therapeutics for around $700 mln - Bloomberg News
Alaska Airlines jet had three pressurization warnings before emergency landing
Bayer's Menopause Drug Elinzanetant Met Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Studies