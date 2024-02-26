U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.17%, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.13%, DOW FUTURES DOWN 0.15%
|15,997 PTS
|-0.28%
|+1.40%
|-
|5,089 PTS
|+0.03%
|+1.66%
|-
Tokyo bourse to require Japanese and English disclosures for top firms
South Korean shares end lower after government's corporate reform plan
China stocks set to snap nine-session winning run, HK shares also down
'Slam dunk' Treasury trade becomes test of patience as yields march higher