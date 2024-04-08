U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.05%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.12%, DOW FUTURES UP 0.09%
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 3 AM ET
European stocks kick-start week on tepid note; ECB policy meet in focus
Vivendi's Canal+ makes firm offer to buy rest of South Africa's MultiChoice
HSBC targets wealthy expats, bullish Asian firms to drive Europe unit, exec says
Morning bid-Action-packed week awaits nervy markets
A look at the day ahead in global markets from Ankur Banerjee European markets are gearing up for a steady start to the week with the ECB widely expected to stand pat on rates but possibly hint at when rate cuts would likely begin, while investors will parse through the latest reading of the U.S. inflation report.
China says its EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage
BASF India : Desmond Long appointed as CEO for BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.
Australia proposes mandatory code of conduct for supermarkets, millions in fines
INDIA STOCKS-Reliance leads India's Nifty 50 to 19th record high this year
Asia stocks hesitant, dollar firms as US payrolls dent Fed rate cut wagers
Car sharing and rental car providers pull back as e-car ramp-up continues